PUBG Mobile: Long-range guide (December 2023)

Gaining experience in long-range confrontations is crucial in PUBG Mobile, as it provides you with an advantage. However, learning this skill can be difficult for someone who hasn't played sniper very often.

Understanding the fundamentals of long-range fighting can greatly improve gaming, regardless of your preference for becoming a sniper or increasing your accuracy from a distance.

Three key points to remember in PUBG Mobile long-range combat are covered in this article.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to master long-range in PUBG Mobile (December 2023)

1) Weapon selection and attachments

Choosing the correct weapon for long-range encounters is critical in the ever-changing PUBG Mobile landscape. The long-range battlefield is dominated by a few noteworthy options as of December 2023.

Attachments are crucial to improving your weapon's long-range capabilities. Choose a 4x or 6x scope for maximum magnification, which will allow you to retain a clear line of sight on distant targets.

A compensator or flash hider increases stability, ensuring that your projectiles remain on aim during sustained fire. Furthermore, an angled or vertical foregrip aids in weapon stabilization, providing you with the precision required for those critical long-range eliminations.

2) Positioning and map awareness

Long-distance battles in this battle royale game are about planning and placement as much as they are about marksmanship. Maintain awareness of the play zone and alter your position as needed.

When possible, position yourself on elevated terrain to gain a better vantage point and make it more difficult for opponents to notice and hit you.

Understanding the map layout is critical for long-range encounter success. Learn about famous sniping places and how to use them to your advantage. Buildings, hills, and boulders can all be used as cover, allowing you to fire while avoiding reprisal.

Maintain an eye on the map and anticipate the movement of the play zone, tactically positioning yourself to gain the upper hand in long-range confrontations.

3) Mastering bullet drop and leading shots

Accurate long-range shooting in PUBG Mobile necessitates a thorough understanding of bullet drop and shot leading. Because each weapon has its own bullet velocity and drop rate, spend time training with it to become thoroughly acquainted with its features.

Aim slightly above your opponent while engaging targets at a distance to compensate for bullet drop. This modification gets more significant as distance increases, so keep your aim in mind.

Leading shots are also important, especially when your opponent is moving. To ensure your shots connect, anticipate their movement and aim where they will be rather than where they are now.

By incorporating these elements into your gameplay, you'll become a formidable force in the long-range battles of PUBG Mobile, dominating the battlefield one precise shot at a time.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.