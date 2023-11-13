PUBG Mobile: Long-range guide (November 2023)

In PUBG Mobile, becoming proficient in long-range encounters is essential since it gives you an advantage. It can be challenging, nevertheless, for someone who has never played sniper frequently to acquire this ability.

Whether you want to be a sniper or improve your accuracy from a distance, knowing the principles of long-range combat can significantly enhance the gameplay.

This article will go over three important things to keep in mind in PUBG Mobile long-range battles.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to master long-range in PUBG Mobile (November 2023)

1) Choose the right weapon

Long-range encounters in PUBG Mobile necessitate the use of the proper weapon. Some of the top options as of November 2023 are designated marksman rifles (DMRs) like the Mini 14 and MK14, as well as sniper rifles like the Kar98k and AWM. Selecting a weapon that aligns with your playstyle is crucial, as each one possesses a distinct set of attributes.

DMRs provide a powerful combination of damage and fire rate when utilized in medium to long-range warfare. Conversely, snipers require accuracy and deliberate shot placement because they fire more slowly and deliver massive quantities of damage.

2) Mastering scope usage

Long-term engagements rely largely on excellent scope management in PUBG Mobile. A selection of scopes, including 4x, 6x, and 8x, will be available to players. It is essential to know when to utilize each scope.

A 4x scope may be more appropriate in the early stages of the game or when engaging in medium-range battles in this battle royale game. An 8x scope, on the other hand, is required for those intense long-range sniper fights.

To become skilled in a variety of settings, it is critical to practice correcting your aim and leading shots with various scopes. Consider using attachments such as compensators and vertical grips to enhance overall stability, ensuring your shots remain on target.

3) Positioning and patience

Long-range success in PUBG Mobile requires strategic positioning and patience. Choose high ground or shelter with a clear line of sight whenever you are fighting adversaries from a distance. In addition to providing you with a superior vantage position, being on high ground also makes it more difficult for adversaries to target you.

When sniping, patience is essential. Don't expose your location too soon, and wait for the right opportunity to fire. Keep an eye on the play zone and be mindful of the shrinking map, as this can force players into predictable paths, making them easier targets. Remember, a well-timed shot is often more valuable than rapid, inaccurate fire.

Patience is key when taking on opponents at a distance, so take your time to position yourself for the ideal shot and win those long-range battles. By following these tips, you'll increase your efficacy in long-range fighting and make a greater contribution to your team.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Players in the country may instead try Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the Indian variant of the mobile title.