PUBG Mobile: M24 location, damage, stats, and more

PUBG Mobile has one of the best armouries in mobile battle royale gaming. In most games, sniper rifles deal more damage than other weapons in long-range combat. A sniper also has more range to spot opponents, thereby giving players additional time to plan their route accordingly.

In this article, we discuss the M24 sniper rifle's location, damage, stats and more in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: M24 in detail

Location

The M24 is a bolt action sniper rifle in PUBG Mobile. The gun uses 7.62mm ammunition and is a direct substitute to the Kar98k.

The weapon is available in all the maps, including Erangel 2.0, Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi and Livik. A special and more powerful version of the M24, called M24 XT, is also present in the Livik map.

Damage

PUBG Mobile: M24 location and damage

The M24 is a sniper rifle and, therefore, tends to have more damage per hit than regular assault rifles and DMRs with the same ammunition. It has a base damage of 79 hit-points per individual shot and has enough power to knock an enemy player with a Level 2 helmet.

Advertisement

The M24 has better range and bullet velocity than the Kar98k, which makes it a perfect sniper rifle for PUBG Mobile players. However, one of the major drawbacks of this weapon is that it cannot pierce a Level 3 helmet with full durability.

Attachments

M24 best attachments in PUBG Mobile(Image credits: Reddit)

The M24 can have three attachments in PUBG Mobile. The recommended attachments for the sniper rifle are a suppressor in the muzzle, an extended quickdraw magazine for extra bullet capacity and faster reload as well as a cheek pad for less weapon recoil and shake.

The best scope for players to use with the M24 would be the 8x scope as it has the most amount of range in PUBG Mobile.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile: AKM map location, damage, stats and more.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.