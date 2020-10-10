PUBG Mobile: M249 location, damage, stats, and more

PUBG Mobile is known for its real-life inspired weapons and HD quality graphics. Combined, it provides a great battle royale experience to the players. The game also has various other elements like throwables. One of the most loved weapons in this title is the M249, which is best known for it's magazine size of a 100 bullets. In this article, we discuss the M249's location, damage, stats, and much more in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: M249 in detail:

Location:

M249 location in PUBG Mobile(Image credits: AminoApps.com)

The M249 is a light machine gun that is available for use in PUBG Mobile. The gun is known for its 100 bullets per round capacity, and potential to take out an entire squad with just one magazine. It uses the smaller 5.56mm ammunition.

The weapon is available across all the maps of the game, with the catch being that it is equipable only through an airdrop. Another way to acquire it would be to kill an enemy player who already has the gun equipped.

Damage:

M249 damage in PUBG Mobile

Advertisement

The M249 has a solid rate of fire, and uses 5.56mm bullets, which can be found in abundance in the game. The weapon deals a base damage of 45 per hit, which is more than enough, considering that it offers 100 bullets per round. It can equip scopes up to the 6x for a better spotting range.

Recoil and Attachments:

M249 recoil and attachments (Image credits: Zilliongamer.com)

Being a light machine gun, the M249 has an average amount of recoil. Despite this, it is not suited for mid-range to long-range fights, as the recoil can get quite frustrating.

The gun can not equip any extra attachments. It comes with a pre-equipped tripod stand, which works when a player goes prone. This stand reduces the recoil amount by a great extent, and helps players shoot with better stability.

Advertisement

Also Read PUBG Mobile: M24 map location, damage, stats, and more.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.