PUBG Mobile: M416 VS G36C; Which assault rifle is better & Why?

PUBG Mobile is a fascinating battle royale game available on most mobile devices. The game provides its players with HD quality graphics, and an engaging battle royale environment. Players can choose from a variety of weapons and modes that are available in the game.

With the sheer number of weapons to choose from, it can get difficult for players to select the best one for themselves. In this article, we compare the M416 and the G36C, to come to a verdict on which of them is better weapon in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Which is better assault rifle between the M416 and the G36C:

#1 Power:

PUBG Mobile: M416 VS G36C; Which assault rifle is better (Image credits: ShubhGamerz YT)

As both the assault rifles use the same 5.56 mm ammunition, the damage output of either of these weapons is largely the same. Also, as both the weapons are assault rifles, they have the same power, or damage per hit as well. The M416 and G36C assault rifles, like most other weapons, will deal maximum damage when hitting an enemy player on the head.

#2 Firing Speed:

In the firing speed or rate of the fire segment, the M416 assault rifle has much better statistics than the G36C rifle. The M416 takes only 2.76 seconds to empty all of its 30 bullets, whereas the G36C seems to consistently take a tad bit longer.

#3 Recoil:

PUBG Mobile: M416 VS G36C; Which assault rifle is better (Image credits:Wallpapercave.com)

In the case of recoil control, the G36C rifle performs slightly better than the M416 assault rifle. On using the G36C, players experience less vertical recoil. Therefore, in terms of recoil control, the G36C is a better weapon in PUBG Mobile.

#4 Capacity:

When a player initially picks up any of the M416 or G36C assault rifles, both have 30 bullets per round. But, this capacity gets increased to 40 bullets upon equipping an extended quickdraw magazine. Neither gun is handed a clear advantage because of capacity.

#5 Availability and Mode of Fire:

PUBG Mobile: M416 VS G36C; Which assault rifle is better & Why?

Player can equip the M416 assault rifle in all the playable maps in the game. The G36C assault rifle however, is exclusively available in the Vikendi map. Both weapons support single and automatic fire modes in PUBG Mobile.

Final Verdict:

With great firing speed and agility, the M416 assault rifle is one of the most favoured weapons in the game. Both weapons tend to have equal damage, as they make use of the same 5.56 mm ammunition. But if you are playing the Vikendi map, then you should give the G36C assault rifle a go, even if it just to experience the better recoil control.

