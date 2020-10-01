PUBG Mobile has a variety of weapons to choose from, all of which will aid you in getting a chicken dinner in the game. One of the most difficult decisions that players have to make is to choose between the M416 assault rifle or M16A4 burst assault rifle.

Most players prefer the M416, but with new update, M16A4 has become a viable option in the game. In this article, we discuss which assault rifle is better, between the M416 and M16A4 in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: M416 VS M16A4:

#1 Power:

PUBG Mobile: M416 VS M16A4; Which assault rifle is better(Image credits: Andrea FPS Games YT)

The M416 assault rifle and M16A4 assault rifle both work on 5.56mm ammunition. In this case, both of these assault rifles have the same amount of power or damage per shot. What this means is that when a bullet from either assault rifle hits an enemy player in-game, they deal the same number of damage hitpoints.

#2 Rate of Fire:

In this segment, the M16A4 is slightly ahead of its competitor. The firing speed of M16A4 is 2.58 seconds to empty its 30 bullets clip, while the M416 assault rifle takes 2.76 seconds to empty its 30 bullets.

Advertisement

#3 Recoil:

PUBG Mobile: M416 VS M16A4; Which assault rifle is better(Image credits: Wallpapercave.com)

Both of these weapons are known for their low amount of recoil while firing mid to long-range spays. A player can easily master the recoil control with the right attachments and some training with these assault rifles. With the latest update, M16A4 has also received the option of attaching a tact stock, which will further improve its recoil recovery.

#4 Capacity:

Players can increase the capacity on both the M416 and the M16A4 assault rifles by equipping an extended magazine. It increases their round capacity from 30 bullets to 40 bullets. Both of these weapons use 5.56mm ammunition.

#5 Availability and Mode of Fire:

PUBG Mobile: M416 VS M16A4; Which assault rifle is better & Why?

The M416 and M16A4 are available throughout all the maps in PUBG Mobile. There is no need to loot an airdrop to equip either of these weapons in the game. As for the mode of fire, the M416 has single and automatic modes, while the M16A4 has single and burst modes.

Also Read: AKM V/S M416; Which Assault Rifle is Better And Why?

Stay Tuned To Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.