PUBG Mobile: M416 VS QBZ; Which assault rifle is better & Why?

PUBG Mobile is a renowned battle royale game available on PC, console, and smartphones. The smartphone edition is, far and away, the most popular among all the versions. The high-quality graphics and wholesome game-dynamics make the game a pretty complete package.

PUBG Mobile has real-life inspired weapons that provide players with an extremely engaging experience. In this article, we discuss which the better assault rifle is, between the M416 and QBZ, in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Which is better assault rifle between M416 and QBZ:

#1 Power:

PUBG Mobile: M416 VS M16A4; Which assault rifle is better(Image credits: Wallpapercave.com)

In this segment, both assault rifles are pretty much on the same level. As the guns use the same ammunition and are assault rifles, they tend to have the same amount of damage per hit. This means that a bullet from either gun will do a similar amount of damage when it strikes an enemy player.

#2 Recoil:

The initial recoil on both these guns can be managed quite easily by above average players. Despite this, when fully kitted-out, the QBZ still possesses a considerable amount of recoil. On the other hand, using the right attachments on the M416 helps counter a majority of the recoil that it brings to the table.

Advertisement

#3 Rate of Fire:

PUBG Mobile: M416 VS M16A4; Which assault rifle is better(Image credits: DotEsports.com)

The third factor in the battle between the M416 and the QBZ assault rifles is the rate of fire. Fire rate is the rate at which a weapon finishes firing all the bullets from one clip. The fire rate of the M416 assault rifle is 2.76 seconds, while in the QBZ, it is 2.88 seconds. Hence, the M416 assault rifle wins this round with a better rate of fire in PUBG Mobile.

#4 Capacity:

In this section, both the assault rifles are on the same level, boasting equal bullet capacities. Initially, both weapons offer 30 bullets in an individual round. A player can equip an extended magazine to increase this capacity to a maximum of 40 bullets.

#5 Availability and Mode of Fire:

PUBG Mobile: M416 VS QBZ; Which assault rifle is better(Image credits: Powerbang YT)

In terms of availability, the M416 assault rifle is available for players to use across all the maps in the game. The QBZ however, is exclusively available in the Sanhok map in PUBG Mobile.

Both these weapons have single and automatics modes of fire.

Advertisement

Stay Tuned On Sportskeeda for more updates on PUBG Mobile.

Also read: How to quickly reach Conqueror tier in Season 15 in PUBG Mobile

Final Verdict: As both these weapons use the 5.56mm ammo, their damage output and range are almost similar. The M416's biggest selling point has to be the fact that it is available in all the maps. While that is obviously an advantage, it takes nothing away from the fact that the QBZ is a perfectly viable choice when playing in PUBG Mobile's Sanhok map.