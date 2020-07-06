PUBG Mobile: Mad Miramar APK download link for Android

A step by step guide to download the Mad Miramar or Miramar 2.0 map in PUBG Mobile.

The size of the Mad Miramar map is around 150 MB, and it features a bunch of visual changes and additions.

PUBG Mobile Mad Miramar Download

PUBG Mobile Miramar 2.0 or Mad Miramar map is the upgraded version of the classic Miramar map that was added to the game in 0.18.0 Update. The Mad Miramar map has hyped a lot of PUBG Mobile players as it comes with a bunch of visual changes and additions.

The players can download the Mad Miramar map after downloading the game from the App Store. The game can also be downloaded by using the APK and OBB files from the links and steps mentioned below:

Steps to download Mad Miramar or Miramar 2.0

PUBG Mobile Mad Miramar APK Download: https://bit.ly/2BGd6zn

PUBG Mobile Mad Miramar OBB Download: https://bit.ly/2VRdCkT

Steps to Download Mad Miramar

You will need to download the latest version of the PUBG Mobile game from the links mentioned above. After downloading the APK and OBB, follow the following steps:

Go to File Manager in your device and locate the downloaded files.

Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet by navigating to settings>safety and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources.

Once the installation of the APK file is complete, create a new folder " com.tencent.ig " in Android>OBB.

" in Android>OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in the directory

Open the PUBG Mobile application on your device.

Log in with your Google Play, Facebook, or Twitter account and agree to the terms.

Visit the Maps section present at the top left corner of the main screen.

Go to the classic section and spot the Miramar Map.

Click on the download button and the map will start getting downloaded. The size of the map is around 150 MB.

Note: The players can pause the download and resume it later if required.

PUBG Mobile has recently announced the exclusive map Livik that will be released in the game on 7th July 2020 along with the 0.19.0 update. Here's a look at the upcoming exclusive map in PUBG Mobile:

