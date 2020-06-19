PUBG Mobile Mahayudh: Phase 1, Day 1 results and overall standings

After the first day of PUBG Mobile Mahayudh, Revenge Esports topped the leaderboard with 95 points and 19 kills.

Fnatic and Hydra Official followed them with 82 and 76 points respectively.

Overall Standings after Day 1

The phase 1 of PUBG Mobile Ewar Mahayudh kick-started on 18th June, and the first day of Phase 1 is now over. 21 invited professional teams are competing each other in the first phase. The top 10 teams will qualify for the third stage. The competition will be played over four days, with four matches set to take place per day.

The tournament is offering a massive prize pool of ₹2.5 lakh and features invited pro and underdog teams. Top Indian teams like TSM Entity, SouL, Orange Rock and Fnatic are participating in the event.

A total of four matches were played on Day 1 in the PUBG Mobile Ewar. At the end of the day, Revenge Esports topped the leaderboard with 95 points and a whopping 19 kills. They were followed by Fnatic and Hydra Official, both of whom racked up 82 and 76 points respectively.

Here is the PUBG Mobile Ewar Mahayudh Points Table after Day 1:

#1 Revenge Esports - 95 points

#2 Fnatic - 82 points

#3 Hydra Official - 76 points

#4 VCG Crawlers - 74 points

#5 Mega Stars - 73 points

#6 Orange Rocks - 67 points

#7 INS - 60 points

#8 GodLike - 56 points

#9 Celtz - 53 points

#10 Team IND - 48 points

#11 Tenet - 47 points

#12 Reckoning Esports - 41 points

#13 SynerGE - 29 points

#14 TSM Entity - 26 points

#15 8 Bit - 22 points

#16 4 Kings - 17 points

#17 RIP Official - 9 points

#18 Marcos Gaming - 7 points

#19 7 Seas - 4 points

#20 Team iNSANE - 3 points

#21 Soul - 0 points

The ongoing PUBG Mobile Ewar Mahayudh offers a massive prize pool of ₹250,000 and is scheduled to go on till 19th July. In the final phase, both the underdog and professional teams will battle against each other.

PUBG Mobile fans can catch the live action of the event on the official YouTube channel of EWar Games.

