PUBG Mobile: Marching APK for Android- Download Link

Here are the steps to download and install PUBG Mobile: Marching or the TiMi version APK on any Android smartphone.

PUBG Mobile: Marching has been developed by Tencent Games specifically for the Asian market.

PUBG Mobile Marching APK

PUBG Mobile: Marching is the mobile version of famous battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, developed by Tencent Games specifically for the Asian market.

The earlier version was licensed by Bluehole, and is exclusively available on the Windows platform. However, this Chinese adaptation of the game can be played on your Android smartphone and is often called the TiMi version. This special version offers a lot of distinguishing features that are missing in the standard PUBG game.

Despite the differences, the rules to play the game are almost entirely similar to the global version. The 100 players will have to drop on an island and dominate the battlefield by looting weapons, utilities, health kits, and more.

Also Read: How to get a free PUBG Mobile Cool Cat Outfit set?

If you have ever searched for PUBG Mobile: Marching on the Google Play Store, you wiill know that search results always show the PUBG Mobile global version at the top. This is because the developers haven't launched it yet officially for everyone, and this particular version is currently only available in a few countries.

Players can still download and play it, though, with the help of the steps listed below:

Steps to Download and Install PUBG Mobile: Marching

Download Link: https://tencent-tmgp-pubgm.en.uptodown.com/android

Download the APK file from the link mentioned above.

Install the APK file by navigating to the download folder in your File Manager.

Allow installation of unknown sources if you haven't enabled it yet by navigating to settings>safety, and privacy> Install apps from Unknown Sources.

Wait for the installation process to complete.

Upon completion, open the game and enjoy.

Game Lobby

Advertisement

As mentioned earlier, this version is only available in a few countries. Therefore, if players encounter network errors, a VPN is recommended in this situation. Download any VPN app from the Google Play Store and connect the server to China.

In addition to the basic features, this alternative version provides unique items to the game, like build-able elements, character holograms, giant shields, bushes, and more. Additionally, the Marching version also has new maps and in-game modes.

Buildable Elements