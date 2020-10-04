PUBG Mobile: Mini14 vs SLR- Which DMR is better and why?

PUBG Mobile is popular for its HD graphics and diverse in-game dynamics, which provide a great battle royale experience to the players. There are various types of weapons available in the game, and one of them is the DMR or Designated Marksman Rifle.

PUBG Mobile players can equip even 8x scopes in these weapons, and they generally deal more hit damage than regular Assault Rifles. In this article, we discuss some differences between Mini14 and SLR.

PUBG Mobile: Mini14 V/S SLR:

#1 Power:

In the hit damage criteria, SLR is one of the most potent DMRs in the game. The SLR has a high hit damage with its 7.62mm ammunition and can knock-down an enemy with just two headshots. The Mini14 has less damage as it uses 5.56mm ammunition.

#2 Capacity:

A player gets 20 bullets in Mini14 on the initial pickup, which gets expanded to 30 bullets on equipping an extended magazine. There are ten bullets in an SLR initially. The capacity can be expanded to 20 shots with the help of an extended magazine.

#3 Attachments:

The Mini14 features two attachments: a muzzle and a magazine slot. The SLR has two slots for attachments as well.

#4 Firing Speed:

The SLR has an edge in this department with its 0.100 seconds rate of fire, whereas the Mini14 takes 0.1333 seconds between two consecutive shots in PUBG Mobile.

#5 Modes of Fire and Recoil:

Both the DMRs have only one mode of fire, which is single. A player can master both of these weapons by tapping quickly. The Mini14 has less recoil as compared to SLR. A player can master the recoil pattern of these weapons in the training ground by changing the sensitivity settings.

Final Verdict:

The Mini14 has lesser recoil and more capacity than the SLR, whereas the latter deals more hit damage per bullets and has a better fire rate. Hence, if a player can control the high recoil of the SLR, it is one of the best weapons available in the game.

