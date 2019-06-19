PUBG Tips & Tricks: Most Underrated Weapons In PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most played mobile game. Some people play the game for fun and with friends while some are playing to get into gaming professionalism.

This battle royale game offers a number of guns to choose from and players have two or three favorite guns and don't hesitate to exchange guns they equip with their favorite guns anytime. But there are few guns which most people don't generally use but are some of the best guns when used.

M16A4:

One of the most underrated assault rifles in PUBG Mobile is M16A4. The gun fires in two modes burst and single fire. But most people don't use this gun due to unavailability of the auto mode. But if you look at M16A4 in its burst mode it fires 3 bullets at one time. It means the enemy will get hit from 3 bullets at one time. And when a player can practice shooting this gun quickly in its burst mode this gun has no other competition in close range. So, a player can give this gun a try in training mode and can master its burst mode and can kill other players more quickly than others.

P18C:

A great automatic pistol which comes with some quick firepower. P18C is a pistol based on 9mm ammunition. If you find the gun and equip it can come in great use when you are in close range battle with the enemy player and are stuck in reloading. In this case, you can make great use of P18C by just switching to it and giving more damage to the enemy than reloading your gun.

VSS:

This gun is also known as the Silent Killer in PUBG Mobile. It comes with a pre-equipped suppressor and a 4x scope. It means you don't have to go here and there to find a scope or a suppressor. The gun is not that good for long-range battles as its bullets travel very slow in air and hence gives less damage to enemies. But it is a good choiceto have for mid-range battles.

S686:

When it comes to giving the most damage to the enemy no gun is more powerful than S686. In the close distance, two shots of this gun can either knock or kill any enemy player instantly. Though the gun only fires two shots at a time and it is the biggest setback of S686. Otherwise, the gun is one of the best close range guns available in PUBG Mobile.

The devs have introduced PUBG Lite, a toned down version of PUBG and players can now experience the battle royale game on low end PCs and mobile devices.

