PUBG Mobile: New Airdrop weapon DBS coming to PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update

Rabia FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 19, 2020

Jan 19, 2020 IST SHARE

New Gun 'DBS' in PUBG Mobile

The PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 beta update is out, and a lot of new additions and improvements have been made in the game. This new beta update added many new modes and features like Extreme Cold Mode, Color Blind Mode, Death Replay, etc. along with other improvements.

Also Read: How to download PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 beta APK+OBB file

A new gun has also been spotted in the latest PUBG Mobile beta version and will reportedly be an exclusive Airdrop weapon.

New Airdrop Weapon in PUBG Mobile

According to the latest leaks, PUBG Mobile will add a new Airdrop weapon 'DBS' in the next 0.17.0 update. DBS was added firstly to the PUBG PC Season 4. It is a double-barreled pump-action shotgun and could only be found in Airdrops. The gun uses 12-gauge shotgun ammo and can be equipped with Red Dot, Holographic Sight, 2X to 6X scope.

DBS is a nine-pellet gun and deals with the base damage of 26. Although it provides high damage, the effective range is only 100m. The weapon has a very high recoil, and the magazine size is 14. It takes five hits on the head without a helmet and six hits on the body without the armor to knock out the opponent. DBS can produce massive bursts of damage in a short time span.

Here is a gameplay video of the new DBS gun posted by Rey Lagarto on his YouTube Channel: