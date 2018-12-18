PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge: New Crew Challenge Tournament Announced, Registration Ends on December 24

Hrithik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 26 // 18 Dec 2018, 23:23 IST

PUBG

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile Crew challenge was a tournament in which crews from all around the world participated and played to earn exclusive skins and honor points. The PUBG Mobile crew challenge tournament was not quite different from the other tournaments that the developers had organized.

These tournaments don't have a cash prize, but gives players some cool in-game skins and items along with a top spot in the list of the crew's around the world. Well who doesn't want fame, everyone is up for a tournament to increase their skills and earn some exclusive items and skins along the way.

On December 17, the registration for a new crew challenge was made available to PUBG Mobile players. The last date for registration is December 24. Players can participate in PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile Crew Challenge Tournament either from their lobby screen in the game by selecting crews menu or by clicking on the trophy like menu at the bottom of the lobby screen.

The registration can be done off game from PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile official website. The rules and no. of rounds to be played is similar as before. The qualifying matches will be 2 weeks long in which you have to play almost 12 matches which will be matched in the given time by the admins. Out of the 12 matches the best eight will be selected. Only top 100 crews will advance to the next round.

New to PUBG Mobile Crew Challenge Tournament, you shouldn't worry because I have already explained everything about PUBG crew challenge in my previous articles when the tournament first came out.

