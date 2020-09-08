PUBG Mobile New Era 1.0 update for Android: APK + OBB download link

The 1.0 update of PUBG Mobile has finally been rolled out, marking the beginning of a new era for the game. The update features much-awaited changes and tweaks such as Erangel 2.0 map, new Halloween Infection mode, and a revamped Cheer Park.

New Erangel has arrived! 🤯



Be sure to hop in game ASAP and check out all the awesome new features! 👉 https://t.co/O5Q4sryFFg pic.twitter.com/kRJgQAXIbA — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 8, 2020

A member of the official PUBG Mobile discord server announced the following:

"The update will start to roll out at 23:00 UTC and should be fully rolled out on Android by 03:00 UTC."

Players can download the PUBG Mobile New Era update directly from the Google Play Store. However, if they're encountering an issue, they can also download the updated version using APK and OBB files.

PUBG Mobile New Era Update APK+OBB download

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update APK download link: Click here.

PUBG Mobile 1.0 Update OBB download link: Click here.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile New Era 1.0

Advertisement

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile New Era 1.0:

Step 1: Download the APK and OBB files from the link given above.

Step 2: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Sources' option if you haven't done it already. You can enable it by following these steps: Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 3: Install the downloaded APK file.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.tencent.ig (create a folder with this name if there isn't one already).

Step 5: After the file is copied, you can enjoy playing the game.

Make sure your phone has 4GB of free storage space. If you encounter an error message stating that there was an error parsing the package, consider redownloading the APK and OBB files.

PUBG Mobile New Era Update Features

The latest update has introduced the following features and modes to the game:

New Classic Mode Gameplay: Erangel 2.0

Livik Improvements (New Weapon M1014)

Beyond A.C.E.-Themed Gameplay

Payload Mode (v2.0) is coming back

Halloween Infection Mode (available from October 23)

Graphic Quality Upgrades

Cheer Park: Training Ground Updates

Island in the Lake at Cheer Park

Cheer Park Halloween (available from October 23)

Also Read: PUBG Mobile, Gameloft partnership for India has no official confirmation