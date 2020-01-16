PUBG Mobile: New Karakin Map release date announced officially

Karakin Map in PUBG

PUBG Mobile revealed a brand new desert map called Karakin on 14th January on its official Twitter handle. With the tag line Higher tension, faster pace: Welcome to Karakin, Karakin is a 2x2 km desert map. The map looks like Miramar but smaller in size combined with the pace of Sanhok and can have 64 players.

The map has already been made available on the PC test servers and will be released globally with PUBG Season 6. The release date of the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Season 6 has been announced officially. Season 6 and Karakin map will be coming to the PC servers on 22nd January and to the Console servers on 30th January.

The announcement was made on the official website of PUBG and through the PUBG: Season 6 Gameplay Trailer posted on PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' YouTube channel:

The map doesn't have too many buildings, and the significant loot drops are located at the corners while there are small buildings in the midsection of the map. A new sticky bomb that can destroy particular walls and floors is also introduced in the Karakin map. Along with this, Black Zone has been added to the Karakin map that can destroy the buildings and will force the players to get out.

Karakin Map Structure