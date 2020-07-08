PUBG Mobile: New Livik map APK download link for Android

Here's a step by step guide to download PUBG Mobile's new Livik map on Android.

This new update will require at least 2GB of free storage space in the device.

Rabia FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature

SHARE

PUBG Mobile new Livik map

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update has been released officially, and its main focus is the exclusive new map, Livik. Hence, the latest version of the game is also called PUBG Mobile Livik. Along with the new map, the update has added Bonfire Mode, Library Map, Ancient Secret Mode and much more to the game.

The PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 update is available to download from the Google Play Store, but if you want to download it directly, the links to the APK and OBB file are provided below.

Note: The update requires 1.84 GB of free storage in Android devices and 2.13 GB in iOS devices.

PUBG Mobile new Livik map APK download link

Here is the APK download link: https://bit.ly/2BNw6Mr

Here is the OBB download link: https://bit.ly/2O4Jhep

PUBG Mobile new map Livik

Click on the links above, and download the APK and OBB files. Locate the downloaded files and install the APK file. Allow installation of unknown sources by navigating to Settings > Safety, and then Privacy > Install Apps from unknown sources. Once the installation of the APK file is complete, create a new folder 'com.tencent.ig' in Android>>OBB. Copy and paste the downloaded OBB file of the game in this directory. Open PUBG Mobile and go to the classic section to enjoy the latest Livik map.

Advertisement

Make sure that you have at least 2GB of free storage in your device. In case a problem arises with parsing of the package, try re-downloading the APK and OBB files.

Gotta win fast! 🍗



Steps to enter:

1.) Play on Livik and record a video of the win and results screen

2.) Post on social media and tag 3 friends + use #ChickenDinnerIn15Mins and #PUBGM

3.) Upload here: https://t.co/ZG0fmcRr4m pic.twitter.com/VFj368AssE — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 8, 2020

Livik is a small-sized 2x2 action-packed battle royale map where a match will last about 15 minutes. Also, it is a Nordic-style map with beautiful grasslands and waterfalls in the south, a snowy terrain towards the north and a desert in the southwest.

Here's the tour of the latest Livik Map:

PUBG Mobile Korea Season 14 will officially release on 14th July 2020. Players can upgrade their Royale Pass to Elite Royale Pass to unlock exclusive rewards.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Korea 0.19.0 update APK + OBB download links for Android