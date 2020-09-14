PUBG Mobile new Season 15 update release time announced

PUBG Mobile Season 14 is finally over, and there are only a few hours left before a whole new Season 15 makes an entry in the game. Just like other seasons in the game, this one is also set to bring in loads of exclusive cosmetic items, weapon skins and other rewards.

The official Twitter handle of PUBG Mobile recently announced the details of the upcoming Season 15 update. In the tweet, the new release date and time of PUBG Mobile Season 15 update have been revealed.

PUBG Mobile new Season 15 update release time

According to a recent tweet by PUBG Mobile, Season 15 will begin on Tuesday, 15th September. The Season 15 Royale Pass will be made available at 2 AM UTC +0 (7:30 AM IST).

RP 15 is coming in less than 1 day! Tune in on September 15th, 2AM UTC +0 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) September 14, 2020

For now, the RP section is locked, and players will not be able to complete any missions or claim any rewards during this period. PUBG Mobile will see a tiny in-game patch, which will then unlock the RP section.

Like always, players will be able to upgrade to the Elite Pass for 600 UC and the Elite Pass Plus for 1800 UC. They will also be able to purchase the monthly subscription. Click here to read more about it.

According to the official patch notes, Beyond A.C.E.-themed gameplay will be added to the Erangel map. Players will also be able to redeem supplies at Energy Towers.

Season 15 Royale Pass Leaks

Several YouTubers have leaked the rewards for the Royale Pass. Here's a look at a few upcoming rewards:

1. Sad Emote: RP 20

A new sad emote is coming in the free variant of the Season 15 free Royale Pass. This reward can be unlocked at Level 20 and can be equipped by navigating to the inventory section.

Sad emote (Free)

2. Shadow Assassin Outfit

The upcoming Season 15 will bring a Shadow Assassin set. It includes a costume, headgear and weapon skin. The outfit set of Shadow Assassin can be obtained at Level 30 of the Royale Pass while the headgear will unlock at Level 35.

Shadow Assassin Outfit

3. Samurai Oops Outfit

PUBG Mobile is set to feature a phenomenal outfit known as the Samurai Oops Outfit. Players can grab this after reaching Level 100 in Season 15's Royale Pass.

The outfit will only be made available for the Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus versions of the Royale Pass, which will cost 600 UC and 1800 UC, respectively.