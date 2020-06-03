PUBG Mobile: New upcoming Payload mode 2.0 Leaks

Payload 2.0 Mode

PUBG Mobile always tries to add new dynamics to the game to enhance the playing experience. Recently, a new mode called 'Payload Mode' was launched in the game with helicopters and many new weapons. The new mode was appreciated by a lot of players. Now, some leaks are surfacing online about an upcoming Payload Mode 2.0 in the global version of the game. All these leaks are discussed in this article in a detailed manner.

New Upcoming Payload Mode 2.0 in PUBG Mobile

Leaks are surfacing online about a brand new Payload mode coming soon in the global version of PUBG Mobile. This new Payload mode will contain new weapon equipped vehicles, helicopter, and much more. The mode has already released in the test version of the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile called Game of Peace.

New Vehicles:

In the new Payload 2.0 mode, players will get to see new vehicles, including modified Dacias and advanced UAZs. The vehicles will be equipped with much more advanced weapons like Flamethrowers, Rocket launchers, and machine guns. It will give the players a whole new battle royale experience. Infact, many players are eagerly waiting for this mode in the global version of the game.

New Helicopters:

In the current Payload mode, only a single type of helicopter is available. However, in Payload 2.0, players will see advanced helicopters with more modified weapons. Players will enjoy this mode much more after advanced helicopters are introduced in the game.

New Drone:

The best feature of the new Payload 2.0 mode is the addition of flying drones in the game. Any player who finds a drone can control it with remote control on his screen. It can be used to terminate enemy players holding any compounds or running in open areas.

