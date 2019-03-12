PUBG Mobile News: 0.11.5 Beta Update is Now Live, Check out the new additions to the Battle Royale

PUBG Mobile

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile beta version has received the latest update 0.11.5 which brings new changes to the Battle Royale. PUBG mobile 0.11.5 beta update sizes up to 1.7 GB for Android devices, meanwhile, same can be said for iOS devices as well.

PUBG Mobile's latest beta version update has revealed all the new items and changes which will be made to the base game in the coming days. The main highlights of PUBG 0.11.5 beta update was the new addition of G36C rifle to snow map vikendi and the new vehicle Tukshai which has been added in Sanhok map of PUBG.

Both of these were highly requested by the players and looks like we will finally be able to get these in the base game. Without any further ado lets jump into the changes and new additions that are going to take place in PUBG after the update 0.11.5 airs.

PlayerUnknown's Battleground Mobile 0.11.5 Beta Update changes and new additions-

Finally, Erangel and Miramar are getting the dynamic weather system.

Snow Map Vikendi receives the new G36C rifle weapon replacing the old ScarL rifle. Both the rifles use 5.56 ammo which can be found easily in the map.

The Tuktuk, also known as the Tukshai has finally been added in Sanhok map of PUBG Mobile, replacing other vehicles like Dacia, bus and the 4 seater jeep.

Zombies in PUBG mobile zombie event mode have been nerfed as they will now enter a weakened state from time to time during the match.

Bugs were zombies couldn't enter a given area were fixed in PUBG update 0.11.5.

Zombies got nerfed while the zone damage got buffed as damage outside of safe zone at night has been increased.

Some resource drops, Vehicle fuel levels, zombie skills have been altered and tuned for better gameplay experience.

Quick chat message "I got supplies" is now pre-selected.

Bugs while previewing outfits have been fixed.

New feedback button added in the main menu.

