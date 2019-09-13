PUBG Mobile News: Everything about the changes brought into Royale Pass Season 9

Tencent Games have finally released PUBG Mobile's new Royale Pass Season 9 earlier today alongside the 0.14.5 patch notes. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9 is all about the path of warriors as mentioned in the official patch and brings a host of emotes, skins, cosmetics and a lot more.

What has been improved in the new season?

Tencent Games have now upgraded the Royale Pass to get a customised sharing page that allows players to share a tailor-made match statistics and result summary to the social media pages they've linked their PUBG Mobile account to. A timer that shows a countdown to the forthcoming season has also been added and the Missions and Rankings page has been redesigned.

In addition, players will be able to ask their friends for a pass until seven days prior to the season launch. Weekly mission crate reminders and achievement chain progress are also available post the launch update. Emotes can now be dismantled and ping will be displayed in real-time during the matchmaking process.

What does the Free Royale Pass contain?

While the paid Royale Pass Season 9 has numerous gun skins, costumes, emotes, parachute trail and a lot more (in exchange of UC, the in-game currency that costs a minimum ₹1.3 per unit), there is not much in store for players who do not choose to purchase a Season 9 Royale Pass. Apart from silver fragments and small amounts of BP, the new items in the free pass section include Sheriff pants, Sheriff coat, 'have a drink' emote and a VSS gun skin.

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 9 offers a lot to gamers who play the game religiously and don't mind buying UC for a better in-game experience in terms of a host of gun skins, emotes, costume sets, etc but does not have a lot in store for the leisure gamers.

Stick with Sportskeeda for knowing the latest PUBG News.