PUBG Mobile News: Soul Mortal announces partnership with OnePlus

Wasif Ahmed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
34   //    17 Mar 2019, 14:00 IST

Mortal along with his teammates after winning the PUBG Mobile India Series.
Mortal along with his teammates after winning the PUBG Mobile India Series.

Team Soul's Mortal have announced a brand new partnership with smartphone manufacturers OnePlus.

The announcement comes just a week after Team Soul won the ₹1 crore PUBG Mobile India Series 2019. Mortal took to Instagram to make the announcement. He posted a picture where we can see Soulaman, 8bit_thug, The Experiment and Mortal wearing matching black t-shirts with the words Never Settle written on them. He said in the caption that they were really proud to announce their partnership with the smartphone brand.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Gaming news.

The exact details of this partnership were not revealed. The social handles and the official site of OnePlus India also had no information regarding the same. Hence, the extent of this alliance remains to be seen. We still have no idea whether the brand will be providing mobiles for the gamers to play in or not. We are also clueless about who else could be a part of the partnership and whether it is only restricted to Team Soul.

Soul Mortal is a very famous player in the PUBG Mobile scene currently. He has over 1.3 million subscribers on YouTube where he streams for hours daily. He also frequently streams on Omelet Arcade. This is the second time the streamer/gamer would have partnered with a major brand. He has, in the past collaborated with Vicky Kaushal for his hit movie Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Mortal plays for Team Soul which is undoubtedly the best PUBG Mobile squad in India currently. The squad comprising of Mortal, Owais, Viper and Ronak proved this with their dominating performance at the PUBG Mobile India Series held last week. They bagged the first position overall and took home ₹30 lakhs as their prize money. The squad has its eyes now set on the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019.

