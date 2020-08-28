PUBG Mobile has become a great source of entertainment for people across the globe. The battle royale sensation has enhanced the mobile esports scene in many countries and has helped many young players to make a living out of it.

Neyoo is one of the most popular PUBG Mobile players in India and is a member of TSM Entity's line-up. He is a two-thumb player and has incredible close-combat skills. He is considered as one of the best close-range specialists in the Indian PUBG Mobile industry.

Neyoo's real name is Suraj Majumdar, and he hails from Mumbai. He is quite active on YouTube, where he has 146k subscribers. He also has an active Instagram account with 173k followers.

In this article, we take a look at Neyoo's control setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile.

TSM Entity Neyoo control setup in PUBG Mobile

Neyoo is a two-thumb player and is known for his quick reflexes as well as his close-range combat skills in the game.

Here is his control layout in PUBG Mobile:

TSM Entity Neyoo control setup and sensitivity settings

Here are Neyoo's sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile:

Camera sensitivity settings:

3rd person camera (free look): 300%

Camera (free look): 300%

1st person camera(free look): 300%

3rd person no scope: 120%

1st person no scope: 104%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 30%

2x scope: 24%

3x scope: 14%

4x scope: 12%

6x scope: 8%

8x scope: 10%

ADS sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 90%

1st person no scope: 90%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 45%

2x scope: 31%

3x scope: 31%

4x scope: 29%

6x scope: 12%

8x scope: 10%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 174%

1st person no scope: 174%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 300%

2x scope: 300%

3x scope: 270%

4x scope: 270%

6x scope: 75%

8x scope: 75%

