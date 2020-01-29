PUBG Mobile: Omen Elite announced its roster for upcoming PUBG Mobile tournaments

Omen Elite PUBG Mobile 2020 Roster

Omen Elite one of the premier American-based multi-gaming organizations, has announced its new PUBG Mobile roster for 2020. The former Tempo Storm player Nicholas ‘Niko’ Soldatos and Telli have joined the squad while Shane ‘SPRING’ Cenk has left the squad. Apart from Spring, Omen Elite has retained its squad from 2019.

The announcement was made via their official Twitter handle:

While Niku is an experienced player and used to be the IGL for Tempo Storm, Telli is relatively new to the PUBG Mobile competitive scene and previously played for Ninth Circle. The complete roster of Omen Elite for upcoming PUBG Mobile tournaments is:

ZooTay (IGL, Support)

(IGL, Support) Karnage (Scout)

(Scout) WiFi (Fragger)

(Fragger) Niku

Telli

ZooTay is also the manager of the team. The in-game roles of Niku and Telli are yet to be announced by the organisation. Omen Elite will be participating in PMCO 2020 with this roster. Omen Elite started their competitive journey at ESL Mobile Open: Dallas and has a pretty decent record in domestic tournaments.

They placed 3rd in PMCO Fall Split North America Finals and 2nd in ESL Mobile Open: Atlanta. They played PMCO Spring Split 2019 Global Prelims and PMCO Fall Split 2019 Global Prelims but couldn’t qualify for the Global Finals.

Meanwhile, PMCO Spring Split 2020 has started, and the full schedule has also been announced.