PUBG Mobile: P90 map location, damage, and more

PUBG Mobile has become one of the most played battle royale games on the Android and iOS platforms. The game provides it's players with enriched graphics, and an engaging battle royale environment. Added to that the constant updates, fixes, and the introduction of new weapons, PUBG Mobile has managed to successfully stay ahead of its competitors.

The P90 SMG is the latest addition to PUBG Mobile arsenal. In the article, we have covered the P90's map location, damage, and much more.

PUBG Mobile: P90 weapon location:

P90 is PUBG Mobile's latest SMG weapon. It has a rapid fire rate, and uses 9mm ammunition. The weapon though, is limited to only the Livik map for the time being. There are only 50 players in each match, making it the smallest among all the maps available in the game. Each PUBG Mobile game on Livik lasts only for a maximum of 15 minutes. Players can find the P90 littered all across the map in the game.

P90 damage statistics:

The P90 uses 9mm ammunition, and has the same damage as that of a Uzi. The main difference here is the fire rate and reload rate of the gun. It can carry a maximum of 50 bullets per round, which makes it the perfect weapon to take out multiple enemies consecutively.

Despite this, it's high reload time is where it can let a user down. The best thing about this weapon, in comparison to the Uzi and Vector SMG, is its reduced recoil, and potential to use ranged scopes like the 4x and 6x.

A player can equip the 6x scope and use the gun for mid to long-range sprays. Though it is not the best weapon in close range battles, it's 50 bullets per round can easily turn the tables for you in any given situation.

