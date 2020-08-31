PUBG Mobile: Panda's controls setup and sensitivity settings

PUBG Mobile has become a great source of entertainment for all genders and age groups. The game has excellent dynamics, which helps players interact better with the in-game environment. It is definitely a sensation in the battle royale category.

Panda was one of the initial content creators of PUBG Mobile. He started posting videos related to the game just when its popularity began to rise. The streamers' real name is Tobias Naslund, and he hails from Sweden. His age is 22, and he mostly plays the game on an Apple iPad.

Panda has 6.82 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel. He has another YouTube channel named Blue Panda, with 2.6 million subscribers. Panda is his main content channel, where he uploads daily videos of his high-skill gameplay. He also has 1.1 million followers on his Instagram account. In this article, we discuss his in-game setup.

Panda's controls setup and sensitivity settings in PUBG Mobile

Panda is a 4-finger claw player in PUBG Mobile. He mostly plays on an Apple iPad for better aim and comfort. The Swede plays in high sensitivity settings, as it suits him better to have more accurate aim and better recoil control in the game.

Here is Panda's PUBG Mobile controls setup:

Panda's controls setup screenshot in PUBG Mobile

Panda's PUBG Mobile sensitivity settings are below:

Camera sensitivity settings:

3rd person camera (free look): 200%

Camera (free look): 135%

1st person camera (free look): 95%

3rd person no scope: 300%

1st person no scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 110%

2x scope: 85%

3x scope: 60%

4x scope: 50%

6x scope: 35%

8x scope: 20%

ADS sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 300%

1st person no scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 110%

2x scope: 85%

3x scope: 60%

4x scope: 50%

6x scope: 35%

8x scope: 20%

Gyroscope sensitivity settings:

3rd person no scope: 225%

1st person no scope: 300%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim assist: 300%

2x scope: 300%

3x scope: 300%

4x scope: 300%

6x scope: 300%

8x scope: 60%

