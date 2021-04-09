PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 week 5 day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the fifth and final week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 concluded with the top teams qualifying for the weekly finals,

At the end of Day 2 of Week 5, Team Pai topped the charts with 24 kills and 68 points, followed by STE with 29 kills and 60 points.

Show Time finished in third spot with 20 kills and 56 points. Meanwhile fan-favorite Four Angry Men finished fourteenth with nine points. JDE, RSG, and DKG also will not be making it to the weekly finals and have been eliminated from the tournament.

The top ten teams from today will join the top five qualified teams from Day 1 to compete in the weekly finals.

PEL 2021 Season 1 Week 5 Day 2 overall standing

The day started with Week 1 Champion TJB winning at Miramar with seven kills where OnlyS single handedly grabbed 4 kills.

The second match, played again on Miramar, was won by Show Time with 11 kills. Team SMG secured second place with six kills, while STE took third place with seven frags.

Team Pai claimed the third match, played on Sanhok, with 8 kills, followed by ACT with 8 kills while Tianba claimed the third spot.

Team Pai again clinched their fourth match at Erangel with 10 points followed by Tianba with seven frags. LGD bagged six kills in the match out of which their star player Suki alone grabbed five frags.

Team Weibo won the fifth and final match of the day with 10 points, followed by DKG with eight kills where their star fragger 86 bagged four kills. He was also awarded the MVP for the match.

Qualified teams for the Week 5 finals (Day 3 and 4) of the PEL 2021 Season 1

1. Team Pai

2. Nova XQF

3. All Gamers

4. STE

5. Show Time

6. The Chosen

7. Team SMG

8. TEC

9. Q9

10. Tianba

11. ACT

12. RNG

13. LGD

14. Team Game

15. Team Weibo

