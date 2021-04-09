How to download and play PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version: Step-by-step guide for worldwide users

After the successful PUBG Mobile 1.3 update, the game’s developers released the next iteration of the beta a few days back. Players can test out the new features before their global release. These additions include a plethora of content around the latest collaboration with Godzilla vs. Kong, comprising of companions and more.

Players can download the PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta directly using the APK file. However, they require an activation code to assess it. This article provides a guide to download and play this version.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download and play PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta version

Here are the steps to do so:

Step 1: Players first have to download the APK file from the link here.

Step 2: Next, they can enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if it hasn’t been done previously. Users must then locate and install the application.

Step 3: They must open the game and select the preferred resource pack and once the in-game download is complete, tap on the ‘Guest’ option.

Choose the required resource pack

Step 4: A dialog box will appear, prompting users to enter the ‘Invitation Code.’

Step 5: After entering it, they will get access to the beta and test all the new features in this beta version.

Players need to enter the Invitation Code to access PUBG Mobile 1.4 beta

How to get the activation code

As stated above, players need a binding/invitation code to access the beta version. This system has been implemented to reduce user violation in the beta stage.

This code, in a way, binds the global version account to the beta and can be generated by following these steps:

Step 1: Users first have to open the events section in the game’s global version and select the ‘Test Server’ option.

Click on the ‘Get It’ option

Step 2: Next, they can tap on the ‘Generate Code’ option.

Step 3: Players must copy the generated code and paste it when prompted in the beta version.

(Note: Users must never share this code with others, as in case of any violations on the beta, the global account will be penalized)

