145 days after the initial announcement, PUBG Mobile India fans still wait for the game's official release date

In early September, PUBG Mobile fans in India were struck by an avalanche of bad news after the MeitY imposed a ban on 118 applications, including PUBG Mobile and its streamlined variant, PUBG Mobile Lite. Over time, fans and players have been longing for the return of the battle royale title.

In November, the announcement of the region-specific Indian version brought back the hopes of several players in the country. Post that, many teasers featuring Dynamo, Jonathan, and Kronten were released on the official social media handles of PUBG Mobile India. Also, a new website was set up.

But these hopes have been diminished by the fact that it has been more than 145 days since the official announcement. And players now wonder if PUBG Mobile will return to India.

PUBG Mobile India fans wait for the official release date after 145 days of the official announcement

It has been 145 days since the South Korean company's initial announcement of PUBG Mobile India. And players have shown their displeasure across various social media platforms. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

When pubg mobile india come — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishe63577853) April 8, 2021

We need pubg mobile India please give an update about that eagerly waiting for that🔥🔥🔥🔥🤩☹️ — Sanjai Official (@SanjaiOfficial) April 8, 2021

Pubg mobile india kab tak aaega ? — vivek yadav (@psycho_the_baa) April 7, 2021

What about pubg India? — Arvind (@Arvind90049986) April 7, 2021

please tell me about of pubg india — Choudhary tabish (@chtabish786) April 7, 2021

Please BATA do PUBG Mobile India l

Kab aayega pic.twitter.com/ObmLXuU4M7 — Suhaib (@Suhaib83710100) April 7, 2021

I'll be never fed up of asking for PUBG Mobile India....

An update about it would be appreciated — Vishwa_Vichu_TVF (@vishwacdvichu) April 7, 2021

When are you coming back to India? — Bharat (@DrMaharanaP) April 7, 2021

India me kab launch ho raha uske baare me to kuch tweet karo — Ajmal (@Ajmal27527193) April 7, 2021

During this period, numerous events have occurred. PUBG India was officially set up as a Private Limited company. Also, Krafton Inc. named Anuj Tandon as the Regional Head of Corporate Development for India and MENA.

Moreover, Aneesh Aravind was employed as the Country Manager in January for the operations team. The team included the following members:

Also, India was excluded from the pre-registration of PUBG: New State.

Recently, GodNixon, aka Luv Sharma, shared some vital information regarding PUBG Mobile India. In the video title "PUBG Mobile India 🇮🇳 Update! Government Approved," the YouTuber was quoted as saying:

"According to sources, the government has given the green signal for the comeback of PUBG Mobile. However, the exact release date nor the month haven't been finalized, but the game will indeed be returning. Some of the popular content creators, including Ghatak, had posted stories, dropping hints regarding the return."

