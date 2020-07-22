Season 14 of PUBG Mobile was released on 14th July, and rankings were reset for everyone. Which means everyone wants to push their rank and clinch top spot in the game. There are no confirmed points for the highest tier. It is just that you need to be in the Top 500 players of the server to be considered among the best. To be in this list soon, you need to play a map that suits your play style.

With the addition of the new map, Livik, many of you are confused about which map will be the best to rise in rankings quickly.

Which is the best map for rank pushing in PUBG Mobile

Erangel

Erangel map in PUBG Mobile

Erangel is the oldest map — and a favourite — and was launched with the official release of in PUBG Mobile. This map is liked by all types of players, and gives both placement and kill points. It has a balance of both passive or aggressive playstyles. A good game with an average of four to five kills and a rank in the top 10 will ensure 15 to 25 points. A chicken dinner will surely provide higher points, while a high kill game will do the same job as a chicken dinner.

Sanhok

Sanhok map in PUBG Mobile

Sanhok is one of the smaller maps in PUBG Mobile, and measures only 4x4 km. This map is full of fights and has a lot of hiding spots. It is fast-paced and naturally, suits those who want to play aggressively and target more kills. It would be best if you were careful of people prone on the grass as they are the most significant threats. Short and medium-range fights are often seen in this map. Four to five kills and ranking in the top 10 will give you anywhere between 15 to 20 points. A chicken dinner will surely ensure higher marks, but a player needs to focus more on kills on this map.

Miramar

Miramar Map in PUBG Mobile

The biggest map in PUBG Mobile is Miramar, which is 8x8 km and has a land percentage of 80.59%. One of the slower-paced maps, snipers are usually benefitted in this map. This means a good sniper is always needed in the team for taking long-range kills here.

This map is made for players who want to engage in long-range fights. It will give you more points for surviving because a game lasts between 32 to 35 minutes. Watching your back is always important in this map, and teams often get third partied here. Four to five kills and a spot in the top 10 will give you anywhere between 15 to 25 points. Going for placement points in this map is advised, and confirming kills is also one of the main aspects, as they tend to be stolen by other teams.

Livik

Livik Map in PUBG Mobile

The newest map in PUBG Mobile is also the smallest, at only 2x2 km in size. This makes it faster-paced than Sanhok, but due to the lesser number of players, there isn’t much action. This map takes 15 mins to declare a winner, and is packed with action. A small map will always force you to go for kills rather than placement points, and scores for kills are more than for placement. A spot in the top 10, with four to five kills, will give you anywhere between 15 to 20 points.

Vikendi

Vikendi map in PUBG Mobile

Vikendi is a map in PUBG Mobile that fills the gap between Erangel and Miramar. It can be fast and slow-paced at the same time. This map is excellent for both slow-paced and aggressive players, and provides ample amounts of both long and short-ranged encounters. Those with a mix of playing styles can best approach this map, which has unique features like footsteps that can be seen in the snow or tire marks. A good game with an average of four to five kills and rank in the top 10 will ensure 15 to 25 points. Getting more kills with a higher placement is always recommended as levels start to increase.

Conclusion

Players who want to play aggressively can choose between Sanhok or Livik. Those who wish for long-range action can choose Miramar, and for mixed gameplay, you are advised to go with Erangel or Vikendi. Each will have its own advantage in helping you rank push in PUBG Mobile.

All prediction points given in this article are done keeping the crown tier in mind. As the ranks increase, both placement points and kills start to matter for overall points.

