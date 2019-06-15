PUBG Mobile: PMCO 2019 India Finals Day 2 Results And Standings

PMCO India Finals Day 2 Results And Standings, Which Team Won PMCO India Finals

In the final day of PMCO 2019 India Finals, all 6 matches played were some of the best matches ever played. Teams showed some serious strategies and skills in all the matches played today.

Match 7 (Erangel TPP)-

In the first match of day 2 of PMCO 2019 India finals, a new team arrived as the winner. The last zone was in open near Pochinki and teams had to play while being prone so that other players couldn't spot them. But Team Soul took third place with 7 kills and got to first place on the Leaderboard

Winner Of The Match: Team ORB

Points Table Of Match 1:

#1 Team ORB- 41 points

#2 Daku Official- 28 Points

#3 Team Soul- 26 Points

Match 8 (Vikendi TPP)-

The second match of day 2 of PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 India Finals took place in Vikendi map. All the teams started to loot on their pre-determined locations without any major action in starting. But as the zone shrank team started to get closer which lead to action packed scenes. But in this match, Team IND played very intelligently and got another chicken dinner with a great number of kills.

Winner Of The Match: Team IND

Points Table Of Match 1:

#1 Team IND- 41 Points

#2 Mega Stars- 37 Points

#3 Team Hydra- 23 Points

Match 9 (Sanhok)-

It was the first match of day 2 being played in Sanhok. All the teams were trying to stay in the zone to get the placement points. But it was Team Soul playing best out of them and got another Chicken Dinner

Winner Of The Match: Team Soul

Points Table Of Match 1:

#1 Team Soul- 39 Points

#2 Indian Tigers- 27 Points

#3 Team INS- 23 Points

Match 10 (Miramar TPP)-

Now it was time for the biggest PUBG map of PUBG Mobile, Miramar. All teams dropped on their desired locations and started to loot as soon as possible. After a great showdown, Pain Retribution took the win out of nowhere. All of their four players were alive till the last circle and killed last two players of RIP Official.

Winner Of The Match: Team Pain Retribution.

MVP Of the Match:

Points Table Of Match 1:

#1 Pain Retribution- 43 Points

#2 RIP Official- 26 Points

#3 Team 8bit- 21 Points

Match 11 (Sanhok)-

Winner Of The Match: LFP( Learn From Past)

Points Table Of Match 1:

#1 Team LeFP- 39 Points

#2 Pain Retribution- 29 Points

#3 Entity Gaming- 26 Points

Match 12 (Erangel)-

And it came to the final match of PMCO India Finals. All teams were playing very cautiously without giving out their positions easily. In this match, it was all between Team IND and Team Soul. But as Team IND got out in 13th place it was all about Team Soul to take the top of the leaderboard. But it was complete chaos in the last phase of the game. And it was Team Soul who got the better out of Team IND and won the PMCO India Finals.

Winner Of The Match: Indian Tigers

MVP Of the Match:

Points Table Of Match 1:

#1 Indian Tigers- 39 points

#2 Team LeFP- 27 points

#3 Team Soul- 26 points

Team Soul, PMCO 2019 Indian Champions

So, PMCO India Finals are over and it was day 2 which had even more action than day 1 of PMCO India finals. All the teams played very brilliantly but in the end, it was Team Soul who took the most number of points and are the winner of PMCO India Regional Finals. They are going to represent India in PUBG Mobile Club Open Spring Split Global Finals which will take place in Berlin, Germany in July month.

Final 3 Teams Of PMCO India Finals:

#1 Team Soul

#2 Team IND

#3 Team Indian Tigers

For complete PMCO 2019 standings, click here

Teams which came in second and third place will play in PMCO Pre-lims with teams from the rest of the world where PMCO took place. And if they win they will advance to Global Finals.

