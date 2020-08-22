PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 1 semi-finals schedule officially announced

The second major PUBG Mobile tournament of the year- the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India- has finally begun, with the semi-finals kicking off on 22nd August.

A total of 21 teams, divided into three groups, will be battling against each other in the semi-finals. The top 14 teams from this stage will advance to the PMCO final stage.

The schedule for all the regions of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 has been officially announced. Here's the Day 1 schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semi-finals.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 1 semi-finals schedule

Date and timing: 22nd August at 6:00 PM IST

Groups: A vs. B

Matches:

Match 1: Erangel (6:00 PM IST)

Match 2: Sanhok (6:45 PM IST)

Match 3: Vikendi (7:30 PM IST)

Match 4: Erangel (8:15 PM IST)

A total of four matches will be played each day in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

Here is a list of the 21 teams that have qualified for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semi-finals.

Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semi-finals

Group A

VR1 Esports

Aztecs ESP

FutureStation

UP50Esports

Fintox

Nalayk

Lord Fam

Group B

Team Mayhem

Reckoning

Optimum Esports

Team Insane

Team Legstump

Stalwart Esports

Nox Official

Group C

XSpark

Fallen Angelz

Team INGL

MSYS

Team ESN

Hex ReaperX

BlitzkriegXP

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel.

