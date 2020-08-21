PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 5 group stage schedule officially announced

The second major PUBG Mobile tournament of the year- the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India- has finally begun, with the group stage having kicked off on 12th August.
A total of 32 teams, divided into four groups, will be battling against each other in the group stage. The top 24 teams from this stage will advance to the PMCO semi-finals.
The schedule for all the regions of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 has been officially announced. Here's the Day 5 schedule of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India group stage.
PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Day 5 group stage schedule
Date and timing: 21st August at 6:00 PM IST
Day 5 Groups:
- Map 1: A vs. B (6:00 PM IST)
- Map 2: B vs. C (6:45 PM IST)
- Map 3: A vs. C (7:30 PM IST)
Matches (Tentative):
- Map 1: Erangel
- Map 2: Erangel
- Map 3: Erangel
A total of four matches will be played each day in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode.
Also read: the complete PMCO Fall Split schedule 2020
Here is a list of the 32 teams that have qualified for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India group stage.
Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 India group stage
Group A
- FALLENangelz
- Haters Esports
- TEAM F4
- Team Mayhem
- MCYS
- FINTOX
- UP50ESPORTS
- TXO
Group B
- X Spark
- Team INGL
- MCOPS ESPORTS
- DND MAHEWIANS
- NINJA X TEAM
- INDIAN OFFICIAL
- Lord Fam
- AZTECS ESP
Group C
- Reckoning
- REVENGE CORVUS
- BlitzkriegXP
- Nox Official
- VR1 Esports
- DTHesports
- Future station
- STALWART ESPORTS
Group D
- Team LegStump
- Optimum Esports
- HEX ReaperX
- Team ESN
- WeBSiTE
- Nalayk
- TEAM iNSANE
- Reckless Esports
The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel.
Follow Sportskeeda to get the latest PMCO standings and results.Published 21 Aug 2020, 13:02 IST