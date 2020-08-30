PUBG Mobile: PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Day 2 regional finals schedule officially announced

The second major PUBG Mobile tournament of the year, the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia, has commenced, with the regional finals stage having kicked off on 29th August.

A total of 16 teams, will be battling against each other in the regional finals stage. The top 5 teams from this stage will advance to the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2.

The schedule for all the regions of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 has been officially announced. Here's the schedule for Day 2 of the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia regional finals stage.

PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia Day 2 regional finals schedule

Date and timing: 30th August from 6:00 PM IST

Groups: 16 teams in a single group

Matches:

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Sanhok

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Erangel

Match 5: Vikendi

Match 6: Erangel

A total of six matches will be played each day in the third-person perspective (TPP) mode.

Here is a list of the 16 teams that have qualified for the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020 South Asia regional finals stage.

Teams playing in the PMCO Fall Split 2020 South Asia regional finals stage

PN CREW

A1 eSports

DRS GAMING

7Sea Esport

PWP Esports

HIGH VOLTAGE

Abrupt Slayers

TrustD Process

RisingNepal

Venom Legends

DEADEYES GUYS

Chain Reaction Xtreme

ElementriX

INES

Team HYPE

VTNxJyanMaara

The PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 features a massive prize pool of $1,000,000. PUBG Mobile fans can catch all the live action on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel from 6 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to get the latest PMCO standings and results.