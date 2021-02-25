PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring split 2021 Pakistan finals day 2- Overall standings

The second day of the PUBG Mobile Club Open(PMCO) Spring Split 2021 Pakistan finals concluded with Team F4 leading the table. A total of four matches were played on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

The 11 teams that had qualified from the group stage and five invited teams battled it to be the last one standing.

At the end of Day 2, Team F4 emerged as the table toppers with a total of 54 points and 117 kills. Following them in second place was Stalwart Flex with 103 points and 49 kills. 247 Gaming finished in the third spot with 97 points and 49 kills.

PMCO Pakistan Finals Day 2 overall standings

PMCO Finals overall standings after day 2

The day started with a match played on Erangel. The match was won by NFPXSky Esports with a total of 10 kills. Following them in second place was Stalwart Flex with nine kills. The third spot was taken by Team F4 with five kills.

The second match of the day, played on Sanhok, was won by 247 Gaming with 17 kills. Stalwart Flex played aggressively to gather 13 kills in the match.

Portal Esports claimed the third match at Miramar with 13 kills, followed by 247 Gaming with seven kills.

In the fourth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, Team F4 secured a chicken dinner with eighteen kills. Following them in second place was 247 Gaming, with three kills to its name. The third place in the final match went to Portal Esports, who had six kills.

KILL LEADERS after PMCO Finals day 2

With three days remaining in the finals, it will be interesting to see whether lower-ranked teams can challenge the frontrunners and qualify for the PMPL South Asia Season 3.