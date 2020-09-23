PUBG Mobile: PMPL Americas Season 2 Day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas (PMPL S2) has concluded, with Brazilian team Ace1 taking an early lead on the points table. Twenty-four top teams from the region, split into three groups, will battle it out in the League Stage.

The League Stage will go on till 18th October, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finals, scheduled from 22nd October to 25th October.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas features a massive prize pool of 200,000 USD.

PMPL S2 Americas Day 1 schedule and standings

The first day of the PMPL Season 2 Americas began with Tempo Storm winning the first match on Erangel with seven kills. Ace1 came second with nine kills in the game.

The second game on Vikendi meant a victory for INTZ Esports(Mezexis Esports), who notched up seven kills.

PMPL S2 Americas day 1

B4 Esports emerged victorious in the third match on Sanhok, thanks to fourteen eliminations. B4 Maxen alone took seven frags in the close encounter.

Team Queso claimed the fourth match on Miramar by obtaining sixteen kills, with Nitsumeb and Ayala from Queso notching up five frags each. Meta gaming got nine eliminations in the match.

Ace1 finished on top in the last game on Erangel after registering sixteen kills. Tribe Gaming secured 11 kills in the game. Ace Mythh took six kills, while Tribe Cgut claimed six frags in the match.

Meta Gaming finished in second place after accumulating 47 points, while B4 Esports gained 41 points and secured the third spot. The top 5 teams are from the South America region, which shows their rising dominance in the global esports scenario.

Fan-favorites, Loops Esports and Cloud9, were not up to the mark and secured the 20th and 13th rank, respectively.

PMPL S2 Americas League stage groups

Here are the groups for the League Stage: