PUBG Mobile: PMPL Americas Season 2 Day 13 overall standings

Day 13 of the PMPL Season 2 Americas has concluded, with Team Queso maintaining their pole position in the overall table. Twenty-four top teams from the region, split into three groups, are battling it out in the League Stage.

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas will go on till 18th October, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finals that are scheduled from 22nd September to 24th October.

The PMPL Season 2 Americas features a massive prize pool of $200,000.

PMPL Season 2 Americas overall standings after Day 13

PMPL S2 Americas overall standings after day 13

Day 1 of the fourth (last) week of the PMPL Season 2 Americas started with Xset winning the first match on Erangel with ten kills. Nova E-sports finished second with twelve frags while 19 Esports notched up three kills to finish in third place.

The second game on Miramar saw a victory for Execute, who picked up seven kills. Influence Rage secured the second position with ten eliminations.

Defeaters emerged victorious in the third match on Vikendi with six eliminations to their name while B4 Esports claimed six kills to finish in second place. BDM Esports finished third with two frags to their name.

The final game of the day, which took place on Miramar, was won by The Unnamed who registered seven kills while Tempo Storm finished second by laying waste to nine enemies. Team Queso eliminated 6 players in the lobby.

Team Queso is currently leading the points table with 278 kills and 520 points. G25 Gaming sits in the second position on the points table with 208 kill points and 434 total points. B4 Esports rounds off the top three with 175 kills and 425 points.

The top 4 teams from the PMPL Season 2 Americas are from the South American region, which shows their rising dominance in the global PUBG Mobile scene.