PUBG Mobile: PMPL Americas Season 2 Day 14 overall standings

Day 14 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas Season 2 has concluded, with Team Queso maintaining their pole position in the overall table. Twenty-four top teams from the region, split into three groups, are battling it out in the League Stage.

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas will go on till 18th October, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finals that are scheduled from 22nd September to 25th October.

The PMPL Season 2 Americas features a massive prize pool of $200,000.

PMPL Season 2 Americas overall standings after Day 14

PMPL S2 Americas overall standings after day 14

Day 2 of the fourth (last) week of the PMPL Season 2 Americas started with Xset winning the first match on Erangel with nine kills. Tempo Storm took fourteen frags while Klaze Esports notched up three kills to finish in third place.

The second game on Miramar saw a victory for Loops Esports, who picked up thirteen kills. INTZ secured the second position with eight eliminations.

PMPL S2 Americas overall standings after day 14

Team Queso emerged victorious in the third match on Vikendi with five eliminations to their name while Brazilian Rampage claimed eleven kills to finish in second place. Alpha Esports finished third with five frags to their name.

Advertisement

The final game of the day, which took place on Miramar, was also won by Team Queso who registered eleven kills while INTZ finished second by laying waste to seven enemies. Meanwhile, Influence Rage eliminated 12 players in the lobby.

PMPL S2 Americas overall standings after day 14

Team Queso are currently leading the points table with 296 kills and 569 points. G25 Gaming occupy the second position on the points table with 217 kill points and 448 total points. B4 Esports round off the top three with 183 kills and 443 points.

Fan-favourite Loops Esports made a comeback and are now sitting at 6th place while another fan-favourite Cloud 9 slipped five places to 16th position.