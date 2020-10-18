PUBG Mobile: PMPL Americas Season 2 Day 15 overall standings

Day 15 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas Season 2 has concluded, with Team Queso maintaining their pole position in the overall table. Twenty-four top teams from the region, split into three groups, are battling it out in the League Stage.

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas will go on till 18th October, i.e today, with the top 16 teams set to advance to the finals that are scheduled from 22nd September to 25th October.

The PMPL Season 2 Americas features a massive prize pool of $200,000.

PMPL Season 2 Americas overall standings after Day 15

PMPL S2 Americas overall standings after day 15

Day 3 of the fourth (last) week of the PMPL Season 2 Americas started with Execute winning the first match on Vikendi with six kills. INTZ took four frags while Cloud 9 notched up five kills to finish in third place.

The second game on Erangel saw a victory for Team Queso, who picked up nine kills. Loops Esports secured the second position with nine eliminations.

Tempo Storm emerged victorious in the third match on Vikendi with twelve eliminations to their name while The Unnamed claimed ten kills to finish in second place. Cloud 9 finished third with four frags to their name.

The fourth game of the day, which took place on Miramar, was won by The Unnamed, who registered nine kills while Execute finished second by laying waste to eight enemies. Meanwhile, Loops Esports eliminated 10 players in the lobby.

Loops Esports emerged victorious in the final match of Erangel with 4 kills while Tempo Storm went on full aggressive mode and took 13 kills in the match.

Team Queso is currently leading the points table with 310 kills and 599 points. Tempo Storm occupies the second position on the points table with 237 kill points and 481 total points. B4 Esports round off the top three with 198 kills and 473 points.

Fan-favourite Loops Esports made a comeback and are now sitting at 4th place while another fan-favourite G25 Gaming slipped four places to 6th position