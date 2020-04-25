PMPL Scrims Season 3: South Asia vs. Southeast Asia

After the postponement of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia, the PUBG Corporation has organized Season 3 of the PMPL Scrims.

The PMPL Scrims Season 3 is a tier-1 scrim, where the top PUBG Mobile teams of South Asia and South East Asia compete against each other with big prize money on offer.

PMPL Scrims Season 3: Schedule, Groups, and Prize Pool

PMPL Scrims Season 3 Groups

The tournament has the top 20 teams from South Asia and 4 teams from South East Asia. The teams from South Asia are familiar among the region's gaming community, and are the same teams who we saw in the PMPL South Asia Region.

However, the teams coming from the South East Asia division are surprising. There are some big names like Bigetron RA, Team Secret, Illuminate-the Murderer, and Morph. These teams have already dominated the South East region teams in global events like PMCO and PMSC.

The teams have been divided into three groups of eight teams each. The groups are:

Group A:

Team 1: Bigetron RA

Bigetron RA Team 2: Soul

Soul Team 3: Godlike

Godlike Team 4: UMumba RXN

UMumba RXN Team 5: Marcos Gaming

Marcos Gaming Team 6: Team Hype

Team Hype Team 7: Jyanmarra (Nepal)

Jyanmarra (Nepal) Team 8: Illuminate the Murder

Group B:

Team 1: Team Deadeyes

Team Deadeyes Team 2: Celtz

Celtz Team 3: Orange Rock

Orange Rock Team 4: Team Xtreme

Team Xtreme Team 5: Instinct Esports

Instinct Esports Team 6: Team IND

Team IND Team 7: VSG Crawlers

VSG Crawlers Team 8: Morph Team

Group C:

Team 1: Fnatic

Fnatic Team 2: Megastars

Megastars Team 3: Team Secret

Team Secret Team 4: TSM Entity

TSM Entity Team 5: Elementrix

Elementrix Team 6: Team Tamilas

Team Tamilas Team 7: Synerge

Synerge Team 8: Powerhouse

PMPL Scrims Season 3 Teams

Bigetron RA is the fan-favourite, since they are one of the top teams of the world in PUBG Mobile. The team, famous for twins brothers Zuxxy and Luxxy, have won many big tournaments in the past, like the PMCO Finals. Bigetron RA dominated their opponents in the PMCO Global Finals, where they took the trophy with a vast difference in the point table.

The prize pool for the PMPL Scrims Season 3 is $3000, which is divided into $1500 for first place, $1000 for second place, and $500 for the third place.

The rivalry between South Asia and South East Asia is something fans have been clamouring for over the past few months. Viewership is expected to beat all records, and everyone is waiting to see their favourite players like Zuxxy, Mortal, Luxxy, Scout, ORMavi, and Jonathan in the same match.

The matches are being streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel from 6.30 PM onwards every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.