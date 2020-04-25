PUBG Mobile: PMPL Scrims Season 3 Schedule and Groups Explained
- Here is a look at the full schedule and the PUBG Mobile teams participating in PMPL Scrims Season 3.
- Season 3 features teams from the South East Asia division as well.
After the postponement of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia, the PUBG Corporation has organized Season 3 of the PMPL Scrims.
The PMPL Scrims Season 3 is a tier-1 scrim, where the top PUBG Mobile teams of South Asia and South East Asia compete against each other with big prize money on offer.
PMPL Scrims Season 3: Schedule, Groups, and Prize Pool
The tournament has the top 20 teams from South Asia and 4 teams from South East Asia. The teams from South Asia are familiar among the region's gaming community, and are the same teams who we saw in the PMPL South Asia Region.
However, the teams coming from the South East Asia division are surprising. There are some big names like Bigetron RA, Team Secret, Illuminate-the Murderer, and Morph. These teams have already dominated the South East region teams in global events like PMCO and PMSC.
The teams have been divided into three groups of eight teams each. The groups are:
Group A:
- Team 1: Bigetron RA
- Team 2: Soul
- Team 3: Godlike
- Team 4: UMumba RXN
- Team 5: Marcos Gaming
- Team 6: Team Hype
- Team 7: Jyanmarra (Nepal)
- Team 8: Illuminate the Murder
Group B:
- Team 1: Team Deadeyes
- Team 2: Celtz
- Team 3: Orange Rock
- Team 4: Team Xtreme
- Team 5: Instinct Esports
- Team 6: Team IND
- Team 7: VSG Crawlers
- Team 8: Morph Team
Group C:
- Team 1: Fnatic
- Team 2: Megastars
- Team 3: Team Secret
- Team 4: TSM Entity
- Team 5: Elementrix
- Team 6: Team Tamilas
- Team 7: Synerge
- Team 8: Powerhouse
Bigetron RA is the fan-favourite, since they are one of the top teams of the world in PUBG Mobile. The team, famous for twins brothers Zuxxy and Luxxy, have won many big tournaments in the past, like the PMCO Finals. Bigetron RA dominated their opponents in the PMCO Global Finals, where they took the trophy with a vast difference in the point table.
The prize pool for the PMPL Scrims Season 3 is $3000, which is divided into $1500 for first place, $1000 for second place, and $500 for the third place.
The rivalry between South Asia and South East Asia is something fans have been clamouring for over the past few months. Viewership is expected to beat all records, and everyone is waiting to see their favourite players like Zuxxy, Mortal, Luxxy, Scout, ORMavi, and Jonathan in the same match.
The matches are being streamed live on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel from 6.30 PM onwards every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.