Day 10 of the PMPL Season 2 Americas has concluded, with G25 Gaming coming back on top to secure the pole position. Twenty-four top teams from the region, split into three groups, are battling it out in the League Stage.

This stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas will go on till 18th October, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finals that are scheduled from 22nd September to 24th October.

The PMPL Season 2 Americas features a massive prize pool of $200,000.

PMPL Season 2 Americas overall standings after Day 10

PMPL S2 Americas overall standings after day 10

Day 2 of the third week of the PMPL Season 2 Americas began with G25 Gaming winning the first match on Erangel. Klaze Esports finished second with five frags while Cloud 9 notched up seven kills.

The second game on Vikendi saw a victory for Brazillian Rampage, who picked up nine kills. Alpha7 Esports secured the second position with six eliminations.

Loops Esports emerged victorious in the third match on Sanhok, thanks to sixteen eliminations, while BDM Esports claimed six frags.

Klaze Esports clinched the fourth match on Miramar by obtaining thirteen kills while Wildcard Gaming laid waste to eight enemies.

Perfect plays from Klaze Esports, as they claim their first Chicken Dinner for #PMPL Americas Season 2!



They secure themselves 28 points!



📺 https://t.co/rgegn5Y4Lg

📺 https://t.co/YT3MB7axIR

📺 https://t.co/6ZZyscpgr1 pic.twitter.com/QnosNStsQD — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) October 8, 2020

Pittsburgh Knights finished on top in the last game on Erangel by registering ten kills while Alpha7 Esports secured eight kills.

The @KnightsGG claim the last Chicken Dinner of the day!

Leaving the server with 10 kills, and securing 25 points to their name! #PMPL

G25 Gaming is leading the points table with 189 kills and 386 points. Team Queso has slipped to the second position on the points table with 199 kill points and 381 total points. Alpha 7 Esports rounds off the top three with 161 kills and 345 points.

The top 3 teams from the PMPL Season 2 Americas are from the South American region, which shows their rising dominance in the global PUBG Mobile scene.