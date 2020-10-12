PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Americas Day 12 overall standings

Day 12 of the PMPL Season 2 Americas has concluded. Team Queso had a brilliant day today as they maintained their pole position. Twenty-four top teams from the region, split into three groups, are battling it out in the League Stage.

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Americas will go on till 18th October, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finals that are scheduled from 22nd September to 24th October.

The PMPL Season 2 Americas features a massive prize pool of $200,000.

PMPL Season 2 Americas overall standings after Day 12

PMPL S2 Americas overall standings after day 12

Day 4 of the third week of the PMPL Season 2 Americas started with Execute winning the first match on Erangel with twelve kills. Alpha 7 E-sports finished second with four frags while B4 Esports notched up seven kills to finish in third place.

The second game on Vikendi saw a victory for B4 Esports, who picked up three kills. Team Queso secured the second position with thirteen eliminations.

Influence Rage emerged victorious in the third match on Sanhok with eight eliminations to their name while Ace1 claimed seven kills to finish in second place. Wildcard Gaming finished third with eleven frags to their name.

B4 Esports once again clinched the fourth match on Miramar by obtaining a total of fourteen kills while Pittsburgh Knights finished second by laying waste to nine enemies. The third place was taken by Ace1, who notched up fourteen kills.

The final game of the day, which took place on Erangel, was won by Team Queso who registered seventeen kills. While Wildcard Gaming finished second with six kills, Loops Esports eliminated 9 players to the lobby.

Team Queso is currently leading the points table with 265 kills and 498 points. G25 Gaming sits in the second position on the points table with 198 kill points and 416 total points. Alpha 7 Esports rounds off the top three with 191 kills and 415 points.

The top 6 teams from the PMPL Season 2 Americas are from the South American region, which shows their rising dominance in the global PUBG Mobile scene.