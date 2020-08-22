The second day of week 2 of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 Indonesia League Stage has concluded. Teams from Groups C and B battled it out against each other on the day.

The League Stage will go on till 13th September, with 16 teams moving on to the finals that are scheduled from 25th September to 27th September. PMPL Season 2 Indonesia features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

PMPL Season 2 Indonesia Week 2 Day 2 overall standings

The day started with Enam Sembilan winning the first match on Miramar. The team finished at the eleventh position after acquiring 155 points in 24 games.

The second match on Erangel was won by Siren, as the side finished at the fifth position with 175 points. RRQ Ryu clinched the third battle royale on Vikendi with seven kills, finishing fourth with 181 points. The heavyweights, Bigetron RA, notched 12 kills in the game.

The fourth match on Miramar saw Boom Esports emerging as the winner with 12 kills, and Boom Bobbs notching five kills.

The fifth match on Erangel was won by RRQ Ryu, as the team bagged seven kills. Louvre Esports took nine kills in the game. In the last match on Sanhok, ION Esports picked up ten kills and got the Chicken Dinner.

At the end of day 2 of week 2 of PMPL Season 2 Indonesia, ION Esports is leading the overall points table with 281 points in 24 matches. The team also bagged 62 points on the day. RRQ Ryu got 81 points on day 2, which were the highest. PMWL East champions Bigetron RA finished at the 2nd place with 220 points.

ION Redfacen sits atop the individual kills leaderboard of PMPL Season 2 Indonesia with 47 kills, followed by ION Aura, who has 37 kills to his name.