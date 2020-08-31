Create
PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 2 results and standings

PMPL S2 MY/SG
PMPL S2 MY/SG
Gametube
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 31 Aug 2020, 10:02 IST
News
Day 5 of Week 2 of the PMPL S2 MY/SG has concluded with Team Secret taking a slender lead on the points table. All groups competed against each other in four different matches.

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Malaysia/Singapore will go on till 13th September.

The Finals of the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG are scheduled to take place from 25th September to 27th September. The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win a significant chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 2 overall standings

The first match of the day was played on Sanhok, where Geek Fam clinched the Chicken Dinner with 12 kills. 'Resurgence My' took six kills in the match. Flash Vision won the second game on Miramar after notching ten kills. Team No Recoil took seven kills in the match.

Axis NRL MPX claimed the third match on Vikendi after registering eight kills. Ned Brotherhood notched eight kills, while 'Resurgence My' took eight kills in the game. The fourth match on Erangel saw Team Secret MY coming out on top with thirteen kills.

Axis NRL MPX won the fifth match on Miramar with eleven kills. Westar Xpert took 14 kills in the game. Yoodo Gank clinched the final game on Sanhok with ten kills. Dingoz Mz eliminated seven players.

At the end of Week 2, Team Secret is leading the points table with 185 kills and 423 points. Geek Fam follows them with 139 kills and 319 points. Yoodo Gank is in the 3rd place with 171 frags and 306 points.

The groups are reshuffled every week, based on the results from the previous week. The top six teams of a week are grouped into three different pools.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG schedule

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Prize Pool Distribution

Published 31 Aug 2020, 10:02 IST
PMPL Malaysia Season 2
