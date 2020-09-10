PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 4 Day 1 results and standings

Day 1 of Week 4 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore has concluded. Groups A and B battled each other in four different matches.

The League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Malaysia/Singapore will go on till 13th September. Team Secret leads the overall table with 606 points and 292 kills.

The Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 are scheduled from 25th September to 27th September. The top 16 teams will compete against each other to win a significant chunk of the prize pool, and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals.

PMPL S2 MY/SG

The first match was played on Vikendi, where Yoodo Gank clinched the Chicken Dinner with ten kills. Westar Xpert took ten kills. EZZY LX won the second match on Miramar with nine kills. The team notched up 42 points on Day 1 and are placed third on the points table.

PMPL S2 MY/SG

Team No Recoil claimed the third match on Erangel after registering nine kills. They bagged a total of 46 points on the day. Yoodo Gank took thirteen kills in the game.

The last and fourth match on Sanhok saw TARA Assasino coming out on top with eight kills. Geek Fam took six kills in the game.

Yoodo Gank topped the day with 27 kills and 55 points, followed by Team No Recoil with 18 kills and 46 points.

PMPL S2 MY/SG

On the overall points table, Yoodo Gank climbed to the second position with 489 points, while Ned Brotherhood slipped to the fifth place on the points table with 207 kills and 472 points, respectively.

The groups are reshuffled every week at the PMPL Season 2 MY/SG, based on the results from the previous week. The top six teams of the week are grouped into three different pools.

PMPL Season 2 MY/SG Week 4 Groups

The groups for Week 4 of PMPL Season 2 MY/SG are:

