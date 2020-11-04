PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 South Asia Grand Finals teams and prize pool distribution

The finals of the PMPL Season 2 South Asia are scheduled to take place from 5th November to 8th November. Sixteen top teams from the region will battle it out for the title, a massive prize pool of $200,000 and slots at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020.

The top two teams from the Grand Finals of PMPL SA S2 will move forward to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Season Zero. The finals boast a massive prize pool of 142,500 USD.

The regular season concluded on 1st November, with Deadeyes Guys winning the league stage. This phase began on 15th October, with 20 teams participating.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship is a 2-million USD global world event scheduled for late November/early December, in which top teams from every region will battle it out against one another.

Top 16 teams qualified for the PMPL Season 2 South Asia Finals

PMPL South Asia Season 2 Grand Finals Teams

PMPL South Asia Season 2 Grand Finals Teams

Assiduous Esports Team T2K SG Scytes Esports PN Crew Abrupt slayers 7 Sea Esports Venom Legends Elementrix Future station Esports A1 Esports VTN x Jyanmara Stalwart Esports CZ x High Voltage DRS Gaming Dead Eyes Guys Team Bablu

PMPL Season 2 South Asia Finals prize pool:

PMPL South Asia Season 2 Grand Finals Prizepool

Advertisement

1st place: 40,000 USD (Qualified For PMGC)

2nd place: 20,000 USD (Qualified for PMGC)

3rd place: 14,000 USD

4th place: 8000 USD

5th place: 6500 USD

6th place: 6500 USD

7th place: 5500 USD

8th place: 5500 USD

9th place: 5000 USD

10th place: 5000 USD

11th place: 4500 USD

12th place: 4500 USD

13th place: 3500 USD

14th place: 3500 USD

15th place: 2750 USD

16th place: 2750 USD

MVP(Most Kills): 5000 USD

PMPL Season 2 South Asia League stage overall standings

Here is the overall leaderboard from week 3 day 4 of the PUBG MOBILE Pro League South Asia! We will see the Top teams battle it out in the Finals! Stay tuned for more information. #PMPL pic.twitter.com/kt912lzZ61 — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) November 3, 2020

Deadeyes Guys maintained their pole position with 229 kills and 498 points while Team T2Ksg finished in the second position with 236 kills and 489 points. The top three was rounded off by A1 Esports with 214 kills and 456 points. T2Ksg Jane was awarded the MVP of the regular season with 17950 damage and 85 kills.