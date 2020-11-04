PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 South Asia Grand Finals teams and prize pool distribution

The finals of the PMPL Season 2 South Asia are scheduled to take place from 5th November to 8th November. Sixteen top teams from the region will battle it out for the title, a massive prize pool of $200,000 and slots at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020.
The top two teams from the Grand Finals of PMPL SA S2 will move forward to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Season Zero. The finals boast a massive prize pool of 142,500 USD.
The regular season concluded on 1st November, with Deadeyes Guys winning the league stage. This phase began on 15th October, with 20 teams participating.
The PUBG Mobile Global Championship is a 2-million USD global world event scheduled for late November/early December, in which top teams from every region will battle it out against one another.
Top 16 teams qualified for the PMPL Season 2 South Asia Finals
- Assiduous Esports
- Team T2K SG
- Scytes Esports
- PN Crew
- Abrupt slayers
- 7 Sea Esports
- Venom Legends
- Elementrix
- Future station Esports
- A1 Esports
- VTN x Jyanmara
- Stalwart Esports
- CZ x High Voltage
- DRS Gaming
- Dead Eyes Guys
- Team Bablu
PMPL Season 2 South Asia Finals prize pool:
- 1st place: 40,000 USD (Qualified For PMGC)
- 2nd place: 20,000 USD (Qualified for PMGC)
- 3rd place: 14,000 USD
- 4th place: 8000 USD
- 5th place: 6500 USD
- 6th place: 6500 USD
- 7th place: 5500 USD
- 8th place: 5500 USD
- 9th place: 5000 USD
- 10th place: 5000 USD
- 11th place: 4500 USD
- 12th place: 4500 USD
- 13th place: 3500 USD
- 14th place: 3500 USD
- 15th place: 2750 USD
- 16th place: 2750 USD
MVP(Most Kills): 5000 USD
PMPL Season 2 South Asia League stage overall standings
Deadeyes Guys maintained their pole position with 229 kills and 498 points while Team T2Ksg finished in the second position with 236 kills and 489 points. The top three was rounded off by A1 Esports with 214 kills and 456 points. T2Ksg Jane was awarded the MVP of the regular season with 17950 damage and 85 kills.Published 04 Nov 2020, 14:45 IST