PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Thailand Day 1 overall standings

It's not been a week since the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) ended, and the PMPL Season 2 Thailand has commenced. Day 1 of Week 1 has concluded, with Groups A and B playing each other at the PUBG Mobile Premier League Season 2. Faze Clan lead the table with 69 points and 31 kills at the end of the day.

PMPL Season 2 Thailand Day 1 overall standings

PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 1 Day 1

Team Secret TH got the chicken dinner in the first match of the opening day in Erangel. They are seventh in the overall leaderboard with 24 kills and 40 points.

The second match was played on Miramar, and saw a comeback from PMWL 2020 East 2nd runners-ups RRQ Athena. The team managed to win the game and showed consistent placement games to grab second spot on the overall table. RRQ have 26 kills and 63 points.

The third match, played on Sanhok, was won by Team AlphaRed. However, they couldn't perform consistently in other maps. As a result, Alphared are in 11th position with ten kills and 28 total points.

The fourth match was played in Vikendi, and was also won by an underdog. Team Tokio Striker managed to come out on top, accumulating a total of 32 points and 15 kills. The team is placed in ninth position overall.

The fifth and the final match of the day was played in Erangel. Team Faze, one of the fan favourites, managed to end their day with a chicken dinner. They played consistently in the other four maps to earn top spot in the points table when the day concluded. With 31 kills and 69 total points, they are six points ahead of closest competitors RRQ.

Team Suicide Squade also showed great consistency in kills and placement points to secure third position in the leaderboard with 62 points, just a point behind second.

PMPL Season 2 Thailand Day 1 top five kill leaders