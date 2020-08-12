PMPL Thailand Season 2: Teams, prize pool, and format announced 

After weeks of action, the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 (PMWL 2020) is over. We have Bigetron RA and Futbolist as the PMWL East and PMWL West champions, respectively. But we are only halfway done this year, as officials have already announced the PUBG Mobile Premier League Season 2 Thailand.

The officials also announced the list of 24 invited teams for the PMPL Thailand Fall Split. Fifteen of them are from the PMPL Thailand Season 1, and nine are from the PUBG Mobile Thailand Championship 2020 (PMTC 2020). The tournament will commence on 14th August and features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

PMPL Season 2 Thailand invited teams

The league stage of the PMPL Thailand Season 2 will go on till 13th September (Every Friday to Sunday). Five matches will be played per day, and the top 16 teams will qualify for the finals.

PMPL Thailand Season 2 qualified teams

The PMPL Thailand Season 2 league stage will feature a 24 teams that will be segregated into three groups (A, B, C) of eight teams each. Three groups are decided on the basis of seeding matches.

The participating teams at the PMPL Thailand Season 2 are

Group A

1. Faze

2. MYTH Esports

3. Team Secret TH

4. Armory Gaming

5. Onyx

6. Alpha Esports

7. CS Ace Team

8. Sicario eSports

Group B

1. Lynx TH

2. Thunderbolt Envy

3. Purple Mood

4. Suicide Squad

5. RRQ Athena

6. Neolution Esports

7. Tokio striker

8. Golden cat

Group C

1. Sharper Esports

2. Made in Thailand

3. Day Trade Gaming

4. King of Gamers Club

5. Valdus: The murder

6. Wizzard Gaming

7. Pyramid Esports

8. Power 888 Esports

New points system for PMPL Thailand Season 2

In the latest development, the developers of PUBG Mobile have announced a tweak to the points system. The changes will be applicable from the upcoming PMPL S2 Thailand. The match-winning team will now be awarded 15 points instead of 20, like in the older system