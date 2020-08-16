PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Thailand Day 2 overall standings

The much-awaited PMPL S2 Thailand has finally commenced. The second day of the first week concluded with some nail-biting sequences. Tables turned entirely on the second day, when teams from Group B locked horns with Group C in PUBG Mobile.

Overall standings of PMPL Season 2 Thailand after Day 2

PMPL S2 Thailand Week 1 day 2

The first match on Erangel saw Lynx TH notching the Chicken Dinner. They climbed to the 2nd spot on the leaderboard with 42 kills and one Chicken Dinner. Lynx TH has bagged a total of 92 points.

The 2nd match, played on Miramar, was won by PW888. It was only the 2nd match for the team as their group didn't get to play on the opening day of week 1. However, they did great in all the five games that were played, and currently sit at the 9th position with 26 kills and 53 points.

Team GoldenCat won the 3rd match on Sanhok. With a Chicken Dinner to their name, GoldenCat managed to secure the 3rd position on the leaderboard after ten games. As of now, they've 89 overall points.

RRQ Athena took the Chicken Dinner in the 4th match that was played on Vikendi. The heavyweight is on the top of the points table after ten games, with two Chicken Dinners and 122 points in total. RRQ currently has a lead of 28 points from their closest competitor, Lynx TH.

The 5th match of the day was played on Erangel. Team DayTrade grabbed the Chicken Dinner in the final game of Day 2. Impressively, DayTrade has made it to the top 8 in only five matches. They have a total of 59 points, with 31 kills.

The fan favourites, Faze Clan lost their top spot as they didn't get to play on the 2nd day. They currently sit at the 5th position, despite playing only five games. The other favourites, Team Purple Mood, stepped up on the 2nd day and climbed two spots on the overall standings.

Suicide Squad and Tokio Striker dropped from the 3rd and 4th place to 6th and 7th place, respectively.

