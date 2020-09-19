PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 6 Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of Week 6 of the PMPL Season 2 Thailand has come to an end after teams from Groups B and C battled it out over five matches. RRQ Athena topped the day with 24 kills and 69 points.

The top 16 teams from the regular season will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Season 2 Thailand Finals. This stage is scheduled to take place between 25th September and 27th September.

Overall standings after PMPL Season 2 Thailand Week 6 Day 2

PMPL S2 Thailand

The first match, played on Erangel, was claimed by Power888 KPS with eleven kills. They are currently placed on the 1st place with 278 kills and 649 points in 60 matches.

The second game, played on Miramar, was won by Purple Mood with ten eliminations. They have jumped to the 6th place on the overall table with 471 points.

2018 World Champions RRQ Athena won the third match on Sanhok with seven eliminations. RRQ Athena topped the day and moved to the third place on the overall table with 228 kills and 569 points in 60 matches.

The fourth Chicken Dinner coming Golden Cat's way at such a crucial moment has ensured that the team climbs to the fifth spot on the PMPL Season 2 Thailand leaderboard.

The fifth and final game of the week, played on Erangel, was won again by Purple Mood with eight kills. The team accumulated 66 crucial points and secured the second place on the day.

The margin between PW888 KPS and the Faze Clan is 61 points, while the latter is yet to play five more matches. PW888, RRQ Athena, Golden Cat, and Purple Mood have completed all their League Stage matches. Made In Thailand, which is sitting in the 4th place, will also try to sneak into the top spot.